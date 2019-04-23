College BASE: USI Snaps Four Game Skid, Beating OCU

College BASE: USI Snaps Four Game Skid, Beating OCU

April 23rd, 2019 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI Sports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

The Eagles came alive in the 4th inning, and rode that momentum to a win against OCU.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.