Cold Front to Bring Scattered Showers & Even Cooler Air

We certainly have been spoiled this week with delightful weather and low humidity, certainly for June standards. After another morning in the low to mid 50s temperatures will rise Wednesday afternoon to the upper 70s as clouds increase with the approach of a cold front.

As we get into the evening hours a few scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will roll in from west to east. Latest model data not all that impressive. Light rainfall totals are expected. No severe storms are expected either, the severe weather will remain west and east of the Tri-State where conditions are more favorable and unstable.

A few of those showers will linger into early Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s. Behind the front expect highs Thursday to only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will run some 10 to 15 degrees below average (85 degrees).

Following a few morning clouds expect mostly sunny skies by Thursday afternoon. By Friday morning it wouldn’t surprise me if some areas dipped into the upper 40s. The sunny conditions will continue into Friday as temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and will continue to have comfortable humidity levels. That will change however as we move into the weekend. A prototypical summer-like pattern sets back in with temperatures getting back into the mid 80s, humidity rolls back in also the threat of showers and storms. Best chance for storms looks like Father’s Day afternoon, some stronger storms are possible and the unsettled weather will continue right through next week.

Comments

comments