Cold Case: Waitress Who Went Missing Declared Dead

Theresa “Terry” Rideout was living in Chandler, Indiana when she went missing in 1994. The 36-year-old worked as a waitress at what was the Burger King on Main Street in Evansville.

It’s one of the last places she was seen before going missing. Her boss told police Terry made a business bank deposit the night of September 2 but she never showed up for her shift the next day.

Police wouldn’t learn this information until September 11, 1994, the day after Rideout’s boyfriend was found dead at hotel in Posey County.

Authorities determined Jack Barnett died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. And that’s when acquaintances of the Chandler couple reported Rideout missing.

Rideout and Barnett shared a home on maple drive in Chandler. A quiet rural neighborhood and police say the only thing missing from the home was Rideout’s dog.

Authorities attended Barnett’s funeral hoping terry would show up. But she never did and that’s when detectives suspected foul play in her disappearance.

In December of 94′ investigators revealed Rideout’s boyfriend Jack Barnett had watched the 1993 film “Falling Down” starring Michael Douglas before killing himself.

Detectives said there were eerie parallels between the movie and Rideout going missing.

In August 2002, Rideout was legally declared deceased. Anyone with information in her disappearance or death should contact Indiana State Police.

