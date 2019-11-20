Cold Case: Suspect Arrested in Amon Johnson Murder Case

After months of investigating and interviewing dozens of people, Evansville Police made an arrest in the Amon Johnson murder case.

Dalarrius “NuNu” Jackson, who was arrested on November 20, is charged with felony murder for fatally shooting 21-year-old Johnson last November. Johnson was found dead in an alleyway in the 600 block of East Missouri Street on November 6th, 2018. Police say Johnson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Evansville Police Department, crime tips came in stating Jackson was involved in the murder. Jackson was located and interviewed by detectives. Allegations were being made on social media that Jackson killed Johnson because he had stolen a large sum of money from Jackson.

Mariama Wilson says, “They lose their life to the system, we’ve lost our loved one to the streets, no one wins in these situations and I know in my heart I will find forgiveness right now it’s so clouded by the pain and anger, but I know in my heart to find that peace I know I will have to forgive Mr. Jackson and it will come, it will come.”

Various interviews of people with knowledge of the connection between Jackson and Johnson, Jackson’s statements, and other evidence gathered ultimately led to the arrest of Jackson. He is being held without bond.

44News reached out to Jackson for comment but he declined our interview.

Comments

comments