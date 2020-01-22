Cold Case: A Hitchhiking Trip Takes a Deadly Turn for an Ohio Teen

Marie “Bridget” Patrick would have turned 54 this past Sunday, but she never celebrated another birthday after turning 15.

In November 1981, Patrick and her friend, Robbin Walker ran away from their home– a small suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio but only one of the teens would return.

Patrick told her father she and Walker were going to see a movie but really their sights were set on the LoneStar state. But the teens never made it there.

They were caught in the crosshairs of a trip that took a deadly turn in the Hoosier state. Patrick and Walker had been traveling with a trucker who picked them up outside of Cincinnati.

For miles, everything seemed to be going as planned but a couple of hours into the trip things started to get uncomfortable.

The trucker, who identified himself as “Bill”, reportedly started making sexual advances toward Patrick and Walker while driving.

Crossing over from Perry into Dubois County the two teens demanded to be let out of the truck. But Bill wouldn’t stop and a violent attack started.

In a struggle to get away, 15-year-old Patrick was stabbed; the girls’ starry-eyed trip to Texas quickly turned into a fight for their lives.

Around mile marker 67 on I-64 Patrick made a move that would be life-saving for her friend.

She pushed Walker from the moving semi. Walker suffered a minor injury but lived to tell police the terrifying story of what happened along the interstate.

On Wednesday, November 11, 1981, just hours after running away from home, Patrick’s body was found about five miles from where she pushed Walker out of the semi. Autopsy results revealed Patrick died from a fractured skull.

The starry-eyed trip that took a deadly turn made front-page back home. The Cincinnati enquirer spoke with Patrick’s father who called her a “daddy’s girl”.

It was later learned from Walker’s mother the two teens were headed to Texas to be with Patrick’s boyfriend. In pursuit of young love Patrick died.

Indiana State Police in Jasper investigated the case, but with little information to go on and only a suspect sketch, the question remains: Who is Bill?

If you have any information on the death of Marie “Bridget” Patrick call Indiana State Police in Jasper.

