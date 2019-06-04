COLD CASE: Answers Still Allude Family of Caleb Luckett

A Christmas Day Murder without any witnesses. This week’s Cold Case takes us back to that very day in 2016.

A teenager was shot dead in Evansville and his body was found the next day.

The 18-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide but more than two years later, no one has been arrested in the deadly shooting.

Suspicious.

That’s what authorities said after an 18-year-old was found dead in Evansville the day after Christmas in 2016. The victim had been shot once in the head.

This Christmas will mark three years since the deadly shooting of Caleb Luckett and the person who pulled the trigger still walks free.

“Things play over and over and over in your head because you don’t know,” said Jennifer Schwartz, mother of Luckett.

The family has heard story after story. Information on top of more information. There were so many tips, they had to start writing them down.

Here it is, three years later and we still get tips,” said Caleb’s sister Jenique Rivera.

It was Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 … Christmas Day.

Jennifer Schwartz and her kids had plans to celebrate later in the week. But spending time together as a family would forever change with what would come the next day.

At Woodland Park Apartments in Evansville, an employee was checking on vacant units.

“The maintenance man found a door that had been … it was moved in a way that wasn’t normal,” said Sergeant Jacob Taylor during the initial investigation. “They had been doing some work down there and they pushed the door open and found a body.”

No stranger to violence and crime, Woodland Park is where 17-year-old Deviante Gaines died in 2015.

This time, the victim was 18-year-old Caleb Luckett.

Jenique Rivera is Caleb’s older sister. She says her husband dropped Caleb off at Woodland Park on Christmas Eve. It was the last time the family ever saw or heard from him aside from on social media.

Caleb was active on Facebook up until 1:16 on Dec. 25. His body was found the next morning around 9 o’clock.

So what happened in those hours?

“How can someone be shot, you know, in the afternoon, in an apartment where everyone knows everything that’s going on,” said Rivera.

“Supposedly it was 2:20 on Christmas Day,” said Schwartz.

“And nobody knows anything,” said Rivera. “It’s Christmas Day. Everybody is home.”

Evansville police have never confirmed if evidence of a shooting was found at the scene. There was a shots fired call in the area on Christmas but it’s never been linked to Caleb’s death.

“From Day 1, it’s been like,” said Rivera, “like it didn’t matter.”

Caleb’s family believes the reason his murder remains unsolved has a lot to do with the investigation and questions police were asking.

“It’s almost like he wasn’t the victim anymore,” said Schwartz. “He was a suspect, even though he was dead.”

Schwartz admits her son wasn’t making the best decisions.

“He made some stupid choices in life,” Schwartz said.

“That doesn’t mean, he didn’t deserve to die. And he didn’t deserve people not to care.”

But whomever made the decision to take Caleb’s life is still free.

“I just want to walk down the street without wondering, am I next to the person? Am I next to the store next to the person who did this? Is this person messaging me, talking to me?” said Rivera.

As time goes on without Caleb, his loved ones are trying to keep his memory alive.

“His voice is starting to fade to me,” said Rivera. “This Christmas will be three years.

“It’s starting to fade and I used to call his phone number so I could hear his voicemail over and over. The number is no longer is service, but I used to call him all the time just so I could hear him.

Caleb’s family is hoping conscience catches up to the person or people responsible.

If you have any information about Caleb’s murder, call the Evansville Police. To leave an anonymous tip you can call the We-Tip Hotline.

