Coffee With an Intentionally Personal Twist

It’s a fast paced world full of caffeine, work and anxiety.

Most of us hit up the coffee shop, order our drink, then stick our faces into our computers or phones.

One new place on historic West Franklin Street is bucking that trend and offering a laid-back spot, perfect for meetings and relaxing — with an “intentionally personal” twist.

Walk in to White Swan Coffee Lab, and you’ll instantly notice something — aside from owner David Rudibaugh, who’s so local that he’s even appeared in shows.



Our philosophy is that a coffee shop should be a place of community, and a place where people can connect with people.

A lot of people come to a coffee shop to do work on their computer, or to study with friends, or to have their first date.

From the décor to the menu, to lack of creamer and WIFI password, everything is compartmentalized — designed to be intentionally personal.

When you sit down to work on your computer and there’s not a sign that says what the WIFI password is, that’s because we don’t want to put up a sign that says what the WIFI password is; you ask us and we get to tell you, and have another moment of interaction.

This personal touch helps you step out of your comfort zone and try something new!

To really make it feel like they’re at home, we want them to know that they’re welcome, to know that we genuinely care.

So, little things that people probably don’t even notice…but you don’t see a big board with our menu, you see it right there at the point of sale where you can look at it and have a dialogue with someone who can help guide you to what you might not have ordered, but might be the drink for you.

There are drinks that we’ve intentionally named vague things that you have to ask us about, that we then get to explain to you; to realize that maybe you’d like that from the explanation.

And, is White Swan’s way of making you part of their family.

So, it’s a lot of little choices that add up to more personal interaction and, hopefully, we’re making you feel like you’re welcome ant we care enough to try to find what you like.

It’s about creating moments of humanity in the midst of this weird, connected life that we all have with our phones.

So having those moments make it personal.

Hopefully, if we’re doing our job and we’re being kind to everyone that walks through the door, like everyone that should be behind that counter will, then people are going to feel welcome.

People are going to feel like they’re not just getting the best cup of coffee they can get, they’re getting an experience.

Find “White Swan Coffee Lab” at 2025 West Franklin Street in Evansville.

They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8am until 5pm.

They host old time open bluegrass jams on Saturday mornings, so that might be the day to stop by for the first time.

Let them know that you heard about them here, and let me know what you thought of David’s coffee!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

