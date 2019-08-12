Cody Johnson to Headline at the Owensboro Sportscenter

Texan singer/songwriter Cody Johnson’s passionate, rowdy concerts have already drawn comparisons to Garth Brooks, and the music from his previous albums – inspired by ‘90s country foundations, but built for the 21st century – has made him a familiar presence on Texas and Oklahoma red-dirt radio.

And he’s headed to Owensboro!

Cody Johnson is set to headline a three-act bill at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Friday, October 4th at 7:30pm with special guests, Kentucky native, Tyler Booth, and Texan, Carlton Anderson.

While selling out shows from coast to coast, Cody Johnson caught the attention of Nashville music executives leading to his recent record deal with Warner Music Nashville and the release of Cody’s first WMN album. Ain’t Nothin’ To It debuted in 2019 as the #1 album on the Billboard Chart, as well as #1 in digital album sales for all genres. The album’s first single, “On My Way to You”, has over 50 million On-Demand Streams and has spent over 34 weeks on the Billboard 100.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 2 at 10am. Tickets are $33 and $38, and VIP tickets are $103. Tickets will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales.

