Coal Miners Hit Washington DC for Black Lung Funding

As more than a hundred coal miners descend on Washington DC this week lawmakers are introducing new legislation to help those who find themselves battling black lung.

Black lung is a fatal respiratory condition many long-time coal miners contracts from inhaling the harmful dust in the mines. A fund was established decades ago by the federal government to help miners with black lung pay for expensive medical treatment.

However, the mandate that taxed coal companies to pay for the black lung disability trust fund expired last year. On Tuesday, while miners were in DC asking for help democrats introduced legislation that would bring back the coal tax ensuring the trust was fully funded.

Roughly 25,000 miners and their families rely on the fund.

However, coal companies say they are already financially strapped and increased taxing would cause many to shut down. In that case, the black lung disability trust will find itself without funding again.

