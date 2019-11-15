Coal Miner’s Family Impacted by Layoffs

Nearly 185 tri-state coal workers have been told they no longer have a job and will lose their insurance coverage by the end of this holiday season. This cut back is impacting coal miners most.

A WARN notice has been filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development saying Gibson County Coal LLC will lay off those workers in a matter of months.

The WARN notice that was filed will go into effect on January 15th due to the reduction in coal production. Although, now that less coal is being sold many mines are cutting back on expenses and labor.

“It’s very scary especially with kids,” says Emily White, wife of laid-off Gibson County Coal Miner.

Unfortunately on Thursday, hundreds of Gibson County Coal workers were given a letter, foreshadowing the nightmare to come.

“They handed us a paper telling us to go home and open the envelope and read it,” says Bradley White, a laid-off Gibson County Coal Miner. “So we came home and opened it up and it said we had a meeting and they told us they were giving us a 60 day WARN notice.”

More than 180 workers were laid off at GCC’s Princeton and Owensville complexes. Nearly 170 of those workers were coal miners including Bradley White who moved to Princeton months ago to be closer to work.

Now, these layoffs are putting his family in a very tough spot.

“Our oldest child has developmental delays so he gets therapy several times a week,” says Emily White.

White’s family will have medical coverage until January 15th, when the WARN notice goes into effect, but they’re still concerned.

“Insurance is our main priority,” says Emily White. “Is there going to be deductibles? When does the insurance start? Can we still continue to see our same providers our kids have grown attached to?”

Emily White tells 44News if they go any length of time without medical insurance, this will put their little one behind on his progress, but they tell me they aren’t giving up hope.

“It’s overwhelming, but we know that we’ll get through it,” says Emily White. “We will make it through. We will always make it work, and our kids will never know our struggle.”

The notice filed by GCC says the affected employees do not have bumping rights and the lost jobs are expected to be permanent.

Toyota is hiring and will be having a job fair Saturday, November 16, 2019.

