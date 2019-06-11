Coal Companies Agree to Pay Delinquent Kentucky Taxes

Coal companies tied to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will pay huge property tax debts in eastern Kentucky’s coal counties.

After negotiations were settled between Justice and Kentucky’s Finance and Administration Cabinet– Knott, Pike, Harlan, and Magoffin counties– received checks last weeks totaling nearly $1.2 million. The Justice Organization has also pledged to pay an equal amount over the next six months to resolve years of delinquent taxes in Kentucky.

“This is a really positive thing,” said Justice’s son, Jay, who runs the companies. “We all know these counties desperately need these dollars.”

The settlement, however, did not cover Floyd Co., where a Justice company owes a tax bill of $671,000.

As part of the agreement, the state and some counties waived penalties and interest on debts the Justice companies owed.

Comments

comments