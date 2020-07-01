cMoe Reopens at 50 Percent Capacity

For families looking to cool down, the Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville is opening back up just in time for summer, with members able to enter Wednesday and everyone else welcome Sunday, July 5th.

And cMoe’s big priority with hosting children again? Making sure they are safe.

“We believe in keeping kids healthy and safe and also enjoying the fun aspects of life,” said Clay Prindle, cMoe marking & communications manager.

To help keep children socially distanced, new safety measures are being implemented, from installing floor decals to banning use of more interactive exhibits.

“Climbing structures are currently closed,” Prindle said. “We’ve also made some manipulations and modified some of the exhibits to make them a little less hands on.”

To make up for closed areas, children are receiving a one user only mini activity kit upon entry.

“The activity kit is basically making it so kids aren’t spreading out crayons, they’re not spreading out paper to everyone that they do not know,” Prindle said.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department actually reviewed cMoe’s reopening plans — which requires staff and all guests over the age of three to wear a mask — something that’s going to be a little bit harder for the younger kids.

“Especially for my little one. My little one is six,” said cMoe member Sean Harper. “He has a hard time with masks So, it’s just trying to find the appropriate one.”

But the staff at cMoe is hopeful kids will get used to wearing a mask as the summer goes on.

“We always look at this as an opportunity to teach kids that you know, wearing a mask is OK,” Prindle said. “You should feel safe wearing a mask. Obviously the younger kids are going to get a few issues with it. But we believe overtime they are going to get more use to it. It should be like second nature to them.”

cMoe will be closed every Monday for deep cleaning. While their major summer events have all been canceled.

Comments

comments