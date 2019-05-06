CMOE Offers Professionals Corporate Recess Time

The Children’s Museum of Evansville invited local professionals to take a breather from the office at corporate recess.

They joined CMOE play experts for a special recess to discover how play helps team building reduces stress, improves creative thinking and creates some strong bonds with colleagues.

Research shows that a third of employees across the United States experience chronic stress, and officials at the Museum say corporate recess really gives adults a chance to relax.

“The purpose of the event is to really invite the community, those corporate businesses, those people that may be stressed about their jobs sitting at their desks and when they see corporate recesses going on, we want them to come down here for relation and a little bit of fun because it adds a little bit of play to your day when you might be a little too stressed out,” said Marketing and Communication Manager Clay Prindle.

Food trucks including Sassy Sweets Confection, the Duffy Shuffle, and Bruce Li were all parked outside the Museum for corporate recess. People even had the chance to enjoy an animal cuddle session or a message.

Comments

comments