EvansvilleIndiana
cMoe Holds ‘Noon Year’ Event
At the Children’s Museum of Evansville, children got the chance to celebrate “Noon Year.”
Kids were able to enjoy New Year’s celebrations, games, fun activities, and a special performance by “Awesome Squad,” all before sunset.
No registration was required and all activities were included in the admission cost of $15 for those age 18 months and older.
To catch events like this and to see what cMoe has planned next, you can view their upcoming events page here.