It’s time for cMoe’s annual fix-up week!

Starting today, cMoe will be closed to the public all week to deep clean, sanitize, and remediate exhibit spaces.

During the closure, cMoe says their administrative offices and phone lines are still open for questions, bookings, and membership purchases

cMoe will re-open to the public for normal hours on Sunday, September 15th, at noon.

(This story was posted on August 15th)

Comments

comments