cMoe Camps Begin Next Week

cMoe Camps Begin Next Week

May 30th, 2019 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville begins its annual summer camps in June. Trained and experienced educators provide a blend of educational and interactive play experiences. In addition to the weekly themed activities, campers have daily exploration time in the museum. All full-day camps are available to children entering 1st—6th grade for the 2019-2020 school year. Camp registrations close 1 week prior to the respective camp start date.

44News Reporter Erran Huber had a live look at some of the museum experiences and learning opportunities.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.