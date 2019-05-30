cMoe Camps Begin Next Week

The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville begins its annual summer camps in June. Trained and experienced educators provide a blend of educational and interactive play experiences. In addition to the weekly themed activities, campers have daily exploration time in the museum. All full-day camps are available to children entering 1st—6th grade for the 2019-2020 school year. Camp registrations close 1 week prior to the respective camp start date.

44News Reporter Erran Huber had a live look at some of the museum experiences and learning opportunities.

