cMoe Announces Annual Ignite It! Creativity Forum

The Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe) will host its annual Ignite It! Creativity Forum, with special guest speaker Jason Kotecki, on Wednesday, March 11.

The Ignite It! Creativity Forum brings together community and business leaders each year for an energetic professional development workshop & luncheon feature, motivating stories, and strategies to cultivate creativity, innovation, and fun.

Kotecki is an expert at helping people “escape adulthood,” in order to restore balance, beat burnout, and become more innovative. He uses his artistic gifts in combination with humor and memorable storytelling in an effort to lead people to become more passionate and productive.

The Ignite It! Creativity Forum will consist of two separate sessions.

Luncheon – Keynote by Jason Kotecki “Curing Adultitis: Living and Working With Less Stress and More Success. 12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Old National Events Plaza

The cost to attend the luncheon is $50. Professional Development – “Lemonade Stand 2.0: Secrets from Childhood for Succeeding in Business & Life” 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Children’s Museum of Evansville.

The cost to attend both the luncheon and professional development is $250

Proceeds from this event benefit the Children’s Museum of Evansville.

Online registration for the Ignite It! Creativity Forum can be found here.

Those interested in registering by phone can call (812) 464-2663 ext. 225.

The Ignite It! Creativity Forum is sponsored by Heritage Federal Credit Union and Vectren, A CenterPoint Energy Company.

