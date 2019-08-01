Closures Planned Along KY 798 in McLean County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 798 in McLean County on Monday and Tuesday, August 5th and 6th, 2019.

This closure of KY 798 at mile point 3.5 is to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This closure is along KY 798 in the Long Falls Creek area between Troutman Hills Road and KY 140.

The roadway at this site is expected to close at approximately 7 a.m., CDT, on Monday. KY 798 is expected to reopen to traffic around 3 p.m., on Tuesday, August 6th.

There will be no marked detour.

Courtesy of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

