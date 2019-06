A section of KY 764 in Daviess County will close for bridge replacement.

Starting Tuesday, June 18th a contractor with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close KY 764 at mile point 2.266 to allow a bridge over an unnamed tributary to Deserter Creek to be replaced.

This closure is along KY 764 between Deserter Creek Road and Stevens School Road south of the Whitesville Community.

The site will be closed for up to 40 days for the required work.

