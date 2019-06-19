Closing Arguments in Brendt Christensen Murder Trial

A murder trial is underway for a former teaching assistant at the University of Illinois accused of kidnapping and killing a visiting Chinese scholar.

Brendt Christensen, 29, is on trial for kidnapping and killing 26-year-old Yingying Zhang in 2017. Zhang was last seen on video entering a black Saturn Astra on June 9th, 2017.

Graduate student Emily Hogan told the jury Christensen was posing as a police officer when he approached her on campus. Hogan told authorities that he tried to convince her to get in his car but she didn’t feel right so she walked away.

Four hours later Zhang was seen on surveillance video getting into Christensen’s car in the same spot and she hasn’t been seen since.

The jury heard recordings of Christensen describing in detail how he killed Zhang inside his apartment.

On the tape, he also claimed he killed 12 other people and the FBI is now investigating the claim.

