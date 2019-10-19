Clinic Provides Care to Uninsured

According to the latest national data about 8% of Hoosiers lack health insurance.

The Masiha Clinic started seeing patients in 2018 and now one year later organizers are thankful to see their project grow.

“Many people have also expressed interest to help out in many ways and volunteer so we are blessed to be in this community and we love to give back,” said volunteer Jahanara Tapal.

The weekly clinic is held on Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside of office space donated by a Tri-State doctor.

“We think that without the community’s help, the church’s help, without our friends help, this would not have been successful, so to make this successful this is an effort from everybody, especially from our community,” said Dr. Mansoor A. Khan.

Various doctors work to cover 12 different areas of healthcare for patients–including neurology and rheumatology.

“Many times we find that the underinsured, uninsured don’t have access to quality specialty care, they might have access to general physicians but this specific health care, specialty care is very important to them as well and so we are able to offer it here,” said volunteer Helen Azarian.

About one in four people between the ages of 26 to 34 are uninsured in the Hoosier state.

Over half of those uninsured are men. Volunteers say they are grateful they can make a difference here in the TriState. and are looking to expand.

“We try to treat everyone with respect and welcome everyone regardless of race, religion, nationality,” said volunteer Erum Syed-Khan. “Despite that it was started by a group of local muslims, we do welcome every faith.”

The clinic plans to stay open for the next several weeks.

Organizers say they are working to take their services to other communities.

