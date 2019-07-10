Cleavers Closes for Repairs After Fire Damages Roof

Fire crews were able to contain and extinguish fire at Cleavers in Evansville.

Witnesses reported a fire on the roof of the restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

The fire had been caused by an electrical malfunction on the exterior of the roof.

The restaurant sustained minor damage to the parapet wall and roof.

44News is told the business will be closed until repairs can be completed.

Employees and customers were evacuated without incident.

Comments

comments