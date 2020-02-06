Clear Creek Bridge Replacement to Begin February 10

Less than a minute

Starting Monday, February 10, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will replace the Clear Creek Bridge.

Located in Hopkins County on KY 70/Beulah Road, the bridge carries an average daily traffic volume of 2,300 vehicles

While replacement efforts get underway, there will be a signed detour via KY 1337, KY 112, and U.S. 41.

Ragle Inc. is the prime contractor on the $2.2 million group contract that includes the replacement of three bridges.

