Kentucky
Clear Creek Bridge Replacement to Begin February 10
Starting Monday, February 10, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will replace the Clear Creek Bridge.
Located in Hopkins County on KY 70/Beulah Road, the bridge carries an average daily traffic volume of 2,300 vehicles
While replacement efforts get underway, there will be a signed detour via KY 1337, KY 112, and U.S. 41.
Ragle Inc. is the prime contractor on the $2.2 million group contract that includes the replacement of three bridges.