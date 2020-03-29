Cleanup Efforts Underway After Strong Storms Saturday Night

Less than a minute

Strong storms tore through parts of the Tri-State Saturday night.

There were several reports of damage in Newburgh, Indiana.

The City of Newburgh also declaring a State of Emergency.

Indiana State police say more than 10 homes were damaged and numerous trees and power lines blocked roadways.

Police say there are no serious injuries from the storm.

Vectren says most customers should have their power restored by Sunday evening.

In Kentucky, Henderson County also experiencing a bit of damage from the severe storms on Saturday night.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage in Henderson County and in Newburgh.

Here are some photos:

