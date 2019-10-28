Clean Up Efforts Underway After Storms

Crews are cleaning up the mess after storms tore through the Tri-State Saturday leaving a lot of damage behind.

“That’s a lot of clean up,” says Tara Dickerson, homeowner. “There is a lot of clean up to this.”

Mother nature continues to unleash severe weather across the Tri-State.

“We came back around and noticed our two trees were down out here,” says Dickerson.

As a result of the heavy rain and strong winds Saturday, many were left without power, downed trees, and traffic signal outages posing a threat.

“Right down the road there was some tree branches down on the lines that actually caught on fire, some transformers blown, several trees down on houses,” says Dickerson.

For clean up crews, the aftermath of the storm is leaving them busy.

“We’ve been extremely busy. Phones have been ringing off the hook pretty much all morning,” says Brant Flores, PMG Tree Care & Landscape Co. President. “With the weather we had with the saturation of the ground, two to three inches of rain, plus the wind, it’s a recipe basically for a lot of uprooting.”

While uprooted trees are picked up, companies like Vectren and OMU reported thousands of customers without power over the weekend.

Experts say the process of cleaning up storm damage can be costly.

“It’s very impactful financially on people that are just not prepared for it,” says Flores.

As for the homeowner dealing with the aftermath, they’ve been trying to make sense of it all and start the process of moving forward.

“Had they fell a different way it would’ve been a different story for our house, but luckily they did not fall on our driveway-did not fall towards the house so this is what were left with.”

44Weather reported the strongest wind Saturday in Henderson County at 66 mph.

Officials say call an expert before trying to clean up large trees yourself.

