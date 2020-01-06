Claudia Duncan Wins 2020 Miss Indiana State Fair

An Evansville woman has won a major title in Indiana for the year.

Reigning Miss Vanderburgh County Claudia Duncan was named 2020 Miss Indiana State Fair on Sunday.

The event in Indianapolis had all 87 Indiana counties represented. After rounds of speeches, professional and formal wear, the Mater Dei High School-graduate took the top honor.

Currently, Duncan is a student at Purdue University majoring in Data Science. She is a 10-year 4-H Member and a Project Superintendent.

With the title, Duncan will travel around Indiana in June and July to promote the Indiana State Fair, which will be held on August 7-23 in Indianapolis.

She wasn’t the only woman from the Tri-State to rank high on Sunday. Miss Posey County, Danielle Perry, finished as 4th Runner-Up and Miss Warrick County, Jessica Bradford, finished in the top 10.

