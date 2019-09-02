Classic Cars and Beautiful Bombshells on Franklin Street

The summer temps mean that outdoor event season is in full swing, and one street in Evansville this weekend looked like it had been transported right back into the 1950’s.

Classic hot rods and Victory Roll hair were on full display on Historic West Franklin Street.

But the “Eville Shindig” isn’t your average car show.



We do ’68 and older so that it encompasses a little bit more of the traditional style hot rod and custom car, which means ’50’s and ’60’s Cadillacs, ’60’s Buicks and that whole genre of hot-rod building after World War II; which was a really a cool time, some cool cars were built in that time frame.

With the current trends in music and fashion among car enthusiasts, the “hot-rod/rockabilly” theme just seemed to fit.

It seems like the car world is kind of headed in that direction. It’s getting away from more of the newer stuff and getting away from the really old stuff and it’s kind of resting in this whole genre.

You know, you’ve got ‘American Pickers’ that are on every week…so that kind of care, that feel is what everyone is after it seems like.

Even better?

This classic car show gives back to not one, but two local non-profits — The Hadi Shriners and West Side Nut Club.

And it gives Tri-Staters a chance to show off their wheels…

Almost every car here, you know, has got a story with it. It may have been somebody’s relatives, maybe it’s something they found in a field.

So like this old truck came from Washington State, it was a dump truck originally.

…and pin-up wear.

I love looking for vintage clothing, my makeup, changing up my hair style, all these awesome vintage cars, I love every aspect of it!

I couldn’t have more fun!

Eville Shindig…where classic cars, beautiful bombshells and Rockabilly bands converge for 2 special causes.

If you missed it, next year they’re moving locations, and dates!

Mark your calendar now for the 3rd weekend in October, 2020.

**SPECIAL THANKS to AJ Whipkey for the gorgeous drone footage!

