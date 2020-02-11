Classes Canceled for Muhlenberg Co. Public Schools Until Feb. 18

Muhlenberg County School District will not be in session from Wednesday, February through Monday, February 17. School officials say this is due to a significant number of confirmed cases of flu and flu-like symptoms.

According to the local health department, the number of flu cases has continued to rise over the past few days.

Students will return to school on Tuesday, February 18. District employees will report Monday, February 17 for a staff workday.

