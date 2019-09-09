Clark County Judge Pleads Guilty to Battery

A Clark County judge pled guilty to a battery charge in connection with a shooting outside an Indianapolis White Castle.

Judge Andrew Adams, 47, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and all other initial charges were dropped.

Back in May, Adams along with fellow judge Brad Jacobs visited a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis late night.

During the visit, police say Adams and two other men got into a fight. Adams admitted to Brandon Kaiser during the altercation, which ended with Adams and Jacobs getting shot.

Initially, Adams was sentenced to 363 days in jail but that suspended.

Adams was suspended from the bench with pay in June, and that suspension remains in effect. He still faces action from the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications.

PHOTO COURTESY: Fox59

Comments

comments