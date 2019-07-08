Civilian Employee Honored for New EPD App

A civilian employee is being honored for his work in developing the new Evansville Police Department smart device app.

Joel Mattingly was honored by the Evansville Police Merit Commission Monday afternoon.

The free app can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play.

Features included in this app:

Contact information for our Administrative Unit and Tip Line

Access to our YouTube feed

Links to our website and EPD foundation that let users submit tips or commend an officer

News directly from our twitter account

Our crime map that lets users look up what is happening in their own neighborhoods

Information on how to report criminal activity to your local authorities

An option for users to email the department directly with evidence attached such as photo/video/sound

EPD encourages the public to download the app and explore the many features the app offers.

