Civil Complaint Filed Against Vectren on Behalf of Home Explosion Survivors

The survivors of an Evansville home explosion in June 2017 have jointly filed a civil complaint against Vectren Corporation, Centerpoint Energy, Inc. and Indiana Gas Company.

The complaint was filed Monday in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court and alleges Vectren breached its duties to maintain natural gas service at the home. According to court documents, the victims say natural gas leaked into their home on Hercules Avenue prior to the explosion on June 27th.

The explosion killed two people and severely injured three others. The survivors, Michael Kneer, Tara McKnight, and McKnight’s 10-year-old son had to undergo long hospitalization, numerous surgeries, and months of “painful” therapy sessions.

The victims requested a trial by jury to be compensated for their injuries and damages.

Additionally, attorneys for the victims requested certain documents, namely service records, which would show when Vectren technicians were last at the home and what services were performed. To date, Vectren has refused to release those records.

The victims and their attorneys refused to make any further comment about the matter.

44News has reached out to Vectren for comment.

