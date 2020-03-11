Civil Case Against Evansville Moves Forward

An Evansville mother that survived a fatal car crash in November 2017 is moving forward with a civil lawsuit against the City of Evansville.

Earlier this month, 29-year-old Frederick McFarland was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of resisting law enforcement. Those charges stem a police chase in 2017 that resulted in the deaths of two young children–Prince and Princess Carter–along with their father, Tarrence Barker. Janae Carter, who was pregnant at the time of the accident, was the sole survivor. She has since given birth to her third child, a daughter, Myracle Carter-Barker.

The complaint against the City alleges that the Evansville Police Department was negligent in pursuing McFarland “given the circumstances known to them at the time.”

EPD “knew or should have known, through the use of ordinary care” that this pursuit “would recklessly endanger other citizens and residents of Vanderburgh County,” the complaint further states.

The trial is scheduled to start on June 1 at the Vanderburgh County Courthouse absent a resolution at the May 4 court-ordered mediation.

