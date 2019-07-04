Civic Theatre Has Some New Events Up Their Sleeves!

Every year the Evansville Civic Theatre puts out a great season, and it looks like this one is no different.

Want to keep great shows coming to town?

Civic Theatre is holding a few interesting fundraisers to help do just that.





First up, a staged reading of an awesome show!

On Saturday July 6th at 7:30PM, three of Evansville Civic Theatre’s own firecrackers,

Paula Boenigk, Kris Zinn, and Megan Leavitt, joined by Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach, present a one night only Reader’s Theatre Production of Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize winning play, Three Tall Women.

By special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service Inc. New York, New York, all proceeds will benefit Evansville Civic Theatre. Tickets will not be sold for this event. Admission will be on a donation basis. Suggested donation: $10.00.

And then a bazaar!

We will have activities going on for all ages and hope to see so many of you join us.

We will have food trucks, door hanger painting by “Simply A-Door-Able”, bounce house, petting zoo, silent auction, giveaways, and so much more.

Order your door hangers here.

Save the dates…

July 6, this Saturday, enjoy a staged reading of Edward Albee’s 3 Tall Women for a **suggested** ten dollar donation.

Then join them for their first bazaar, next Saturday starting at 11 am for food trucks, painting, a bounce house, petting zoo, silent auction, giveaways, and so much more.

If you want to paint, be sure to order your hanger before this Saturday.

