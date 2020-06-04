Civic Leaders Call for Continued Peace in the Tri-State

Rumors on social media have run rampant through the day about potential unrest surrounding upcoming weekend rallies across the Tri-State.

Evansville Police have addressed those rumors head on with a tweet:

We are receiving inquiries about potential businesses and locations that may be targeted. Please know that we are monitoring any perceived threats. Continue shopping. If you see something say something. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) June 4, 2020

Throughout the week, gatherings in the Tri-State have remained peaceful.

Wednesday evening, officers in uniform even stood with gatherers in prayer in downtown Madisonville.

“We’ve been really fortunate to have the leaders we do. And I really wish that everywhere across the nation would actually be able to demonstrate like they do in Madisonville and Hopkins County. Because it’s been phenomenal,” explained Major Andy Rush.

All week–and on both sides of the Ohio River–people have been out trying to get their message across.

“Peace and reconciliation during a time of crisis. Because the Bible says violence begets violence. We cannot get anywhere and have the ear of people that can make change if there’s constant violence,” said Reverend Rhondalyn Randolph, president of Owensboro’s NAACP branch. “We have to find a way to sit down at the table of brotherhood, and come up with common sense solutions.”

Local leaders throughout the Tri-State have praised demonstrators for the lawful expression of First Amendment rights.

“We are completely in support of everybody’s First Amendment right to free speech. We love it that the faith community is taking a stand on this and really helping out everybody in the community,” Major Rush continued.

