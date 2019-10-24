City Works to Honor Gold Star Families

A project that’s been quietly in the works will soon honor tri-state heroes who were killed in the line of duty. The city of Owensboro is working to honor Gold Star families, local families who have lost a loved one fighting for our freedom. The Gold Star Families Memorial monument will be added next to the Shelton/ Prisoner of War Memorial on Veterans Boulevard.

“We are so proud of our heroes. We are so sad they are gone. I mean every day, but we are so glad that they are remembered,” says Cathy Mullins, Gold Star mother.

Mullins has been working closely with Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams. For the past ten years, he’s been on a mission to make at least one Gold Star families monument per state. Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says meeting Williams was inspiring- he knew he wanted to be a part of his mission.

“I just fell in love with him. I’m a product of a world war II veteran and my mom is a former war bride from Brussels so I have pretty strong ties to the military,” says Mayor Watson. “Plus in my real job, I’ve been taking care of soldiers with limb loss for almost 50 years.”

So far, there’s at least one Gold Star families monument in 42 states. Mullins says these monuments are rallying points for families with a fallen hero.

“Thousands and thousands of families across the county go every holiday, birthdays, with an empty chair,” says Mullins. She says being a gold star family is never easy, but she says her son’s memory will live on. “They are always present with us. And things like this help keep them alive.”

She lost her son, Specialist Brandon Mullins, in 2011 while he was serving his country in Afghanistan.

Mullins says she was ecstatic when she found out Mayor Watson was quietly raising money to build a monument for her family and hundreds of other Gold Star families in the community.

“The beauty of the monument is there is a cut out in the middle of a solider and when I look at that monument, I will see Brandon. When another family looks at that monument, they will see their hero,” says Mullins.

Mayor Watson says honoring these strong families and their heroes is the motivation behind this project. He says the plan is to use private and public funds to pay for the granite monument.

“I’m raising it by word of mouth to people I think that would be interested in participating with this project. Some of it is tax dollars and some of it is not tax dollars,” says Mayor Watson.

