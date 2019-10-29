City of St. Charles Receives $99,311 in Discretionary Funds for Critical Pavement Improvements

During Tuesday’s visit to St. Charles, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn II announced $99,311 in discretionary funds for vital resurfacing work on three city streets. Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures. The investment supports Governor Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.

“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have a large impact in communities.”

St. Charles Mayor Sheila Suttles identified these streets as being among the most critical in the city. ”The city of St. Charles has very limited resources and these funds will allow us to repair roads that have been in bad shape for some time,” said Mayor Suttles. “We are grateful to Judge Jack Whitfield and Mark Welch for their guidance and support to improve our town.”

Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by the KYTC district staff to assess the condition of roads and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact, and traffic volumes.

“These funds will improve the safety and condition of St. Charles’ roads,” said Sen. C.B. Embry. “I am thankful for the Transportation Cabinet and Gov. Bevin’s commitment to the safety of Kentucky’s drivers in St. Charles.”

These roadway improvements will upgrade the infrastructure and provide safe routes for those living and working in the area. Approximately 50 homes will benefit from these roadway improvements.

“I know how much this funding will be appreciated by St. Charles and its residents,” said Rep. Myron Dossett. “Our smaller communities don’t have the resources like larger cities and this will allow St. Charles to stretch their limited funds further to benefit its citizens.”

The St. Charles City Council is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the projects.

Resurfacing work will address:

Princeton Street (City Street 8007) – resurfacing 0.540 miles

Main Street (City Street 8005) – 0.540 – resurfacing 0.050 miles

Washington Street (City Street 8011) – resurfacing 0.150 miles

Comments

comments