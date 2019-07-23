City to Reinstate METS Mobility Service

David Hixon and his service dog, Kenzie, have been through a lot together. Seven years ago Hixon became disabled, he says his life was forever altered.

“All of the struggle that I’ve had getting everything put in place,” says Hixon. “I never wanted to be disabled I never thought I would be this way.”

Hixon can’t drive because he no longer has feeling in his feet. He relies on Metro Evansville Transit System (METS) Mobility to get him to and from his doctor’s appointments. He never thought that would be taken away from him.

“They have decided as of yesterday that they are no longer going to take people to the Gateway Hospital.” Every day is an uphill battle for Hixon, but this made it even harder.

The specialists Hixon needs to see on a regular basis are located at Deaconess Gateway, but he lives along North Green River Road.

“Friday’s appointment should be a neurologist, but now I’m having difficulty getting there because of transportation,” says Hixon. “To take a cab or something like that, it’s a 20 dollar trip there and a 20 dollar trip back. Where with METS Mobility, it was only a dollar fifty.” This frustrated Hixon since his resources are already limited.

44News called the city of Evansville. They say the service was suspended as a direct result of an inner department communication error between department heads of the city. After bringing it to their attention they tell us this service will be reinstated Wednesday.

This news overwhelmed David Hixon with joy.

