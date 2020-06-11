City Playgrounds Prepare to Reopen:

Evansville Parks and Recreation Department Executive Director Brian Holts says the Parks Department has spent the last week cleaning ans sanitizing playground equipment.

“Those playgrounds have been disinfected and sanitized using the guidance from the CDC as well as the national parks and recreation association. So that’s been done in anticipation that at least initially Sunday would be the opening the governor yesterday moved that date up. So we’re prepared to have those playgrounds reopen tomorrow. We fall into several different categories with our playgrounds based on usage. What we call regional playgrounds, those larger playground structures that see more activity. The Mickey’s kingdom obviously would be the largest but within our systems, Wesslemans, Garvins, those areas, all will continuely be cleaned, but some more than others based on usage. As we begin to see more and more things come back on line if you will, the quality of life projects that not only the parks has but the city has, just keep that in mind. Again, a beautiful day like today, trying to get outside and enjoy the weather but also just be mindful of those and conscious of those around you to be active but also socially distant.”

For those wishing to visit the playgrounds, Holtz asks that they wear masks, clean their hands, and do their part to protect themselves as well as those around them.



