City of Owensboro Announces 2020 HydroFair

The City of Owensboro has announced the dates of a new hydroplane racing event.

The hydroplane racing event will consist of two days of racing, with more than 50 teams in 7 different inboard hydroplane classes.

Presented by Jagoe Homes, the Owensboro HydroFair hydroplane racing event will be at the downtown Owensboro riverfront on the days of August 15 – 16, 2020.

On Friday, Aug. 14, Hydroplanes will be on the water practicing for the races from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CDT.

The races themselves will begin at 10:00 a.m. the next day, Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16, with the final races concluding at 5:00 p.m. both days.

The Owensboro HydroFair is a free community event. Viewing areas will be available on the downtown riverfront throughout Smothers Park.

For fans who take hydroplane racing more seriously, English Park will be a ticketed area for fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at the action in the race teams’ pit area.

Reserved seating along the front straightaway adjacent to the start/finish line at the Owensboro Convention Center will also be available for purchase.

Public Events Director Tim Ross said Owensboro is “excited to bring this event to the Owensboro riverfront,” remarking on Owensboro’s rich history of hydroplane racing which dates back to the 1960s and telling of the thrills to come as for spectators as they will “see and hear the incredible action from these state-of-the-art boats as they race on Saturday and Sunday at straightaway speeds of up to 170 mph,” on the Owensboro riverfront.

Race Director Randy Lientz spoke of Presenting Sponsor Jagoe Homes, saying, “To have Jagoe Homes as the Presenting Sponsor is really significant. We have one of Owensboro’s leading companies stepping forward to support the 2020 Owensboro HydroFair at its inception. There are various levels of sponsorships available, so any business can get involved.”

The City of Owensboro is partnering with American Hydroplane Events, LLC to produce the races.

More details and information will be released in the coming months at the Owensboro HydroFair webpage here.

