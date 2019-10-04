City of Owensboro Appoints New Fire Chief

City Manager Nate Pagan announced today that Battalion Chief James Howard has been selected as Owensboro’s next Fire Chief.

Howard has been with the City of Owensboro for 21 years beginning in Central Dispatch before moving to the Fire Department and ascending the ranks to Battalion Chief in 2018. Howard holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Western Kentucky University-Owensboro.

“We are excited about our selection of James Howard as we continue providing the best possible fire and emergency response protection for all the citizens in our community,” Mayor Watson said.

City Manager Pagan commented, “I am excited to nominate Battalion Chief James Howard to serve as the next Chief of the Owensboro Fire Department. Howard’s passion for the department was evident in the process, and his knowledge and experience make him well prepared to lead the department into the future.”

“I am humbled and grateful for all of the great opportunities that the community of Daviess County and the City of Owensboro have given me over the past 21 years. Now, I have been offered the opportunity to take on my dream job as Chief of a fantastic, progressive organization with the Owensboro Fire Department. The safety and quality of life of those who live, work, worship and learn here will continue to be in good hands with the talented team of professionals at OFD,” said Howard.

Howard’s appointment will be voted on at an upcoming commission meeting.

Courtesy of the City of Owensboro

