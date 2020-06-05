City Makes Preparations Amid Uncertain Weekend

Eyes across the Tri-State are focusing on the weekend after days of peaceful demonstrations, with people hoping for the best, but trying to be ready for anything.

This, as unconfirmed rumors across social media have attracted attention with claims of rioting planned in the River City.

Businesses are boarding up, and barriers have been put in place.

“It’s a very eerie feeling,” Adeina Mars commented. “A very eerie feeling being down here down here walking around. Kinda just looking in. Looking at everything. Figuring out what’s going on. Nobody really knows.

This as a downtown bank is behind boards.

The drive through, closed down.

The ATM, emptied.

Barricades are up at the Civic Center, bright orange and nearly impossible to miss while driving past.

But as some building owners hang up barriers, one of those who work downtown is hanging a different kind of sign.

“We want to support the peaceful protesting in the community for the wrongful death of George Floyd,” Dr. Kim Haywood-Pfender said of the banner in the window up at her optometry building.

As civic and faith leaders across the Tri-State call for continued calm, members of the community share in those thoughts.

“I’m with the peaceful protest. I’m against any riots or any looting. I’m for people holding signs, saying their opinions, expressing their thoughts whatever they may be. I’m for that,” explained Angelo Jawabreh, owner of Angelo’s Italian Restaurant.

“Because we’re all Americans. We have the right to speak. We have the right to express our thoughts and opinions peacefully. That’s what I’m for,” he continued.

