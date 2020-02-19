City of Henderson Board of Commissioners Bans Smoking in City Parks

During a special-called meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, the City of Henderson Board of Commissioners finalized an amendment to an ordinance that bans smoking in city parks.

In another amendment related to smoking, the commission amended the special events ordinance to allow permit holders to designate whether a designated smoking area will be included for the permitted event.

Also passed by commissioners was the first reading that sets downtown parking at three hours. Through the ordinance, someone who parks downtown regularly can be in a numbered space for seven three-hour segments, or 21 hours in total, in a Monday-Friday work week, before being in violation of the “scatted” portion of the ordinance.

The special-called meeting took place prior to a work session that was a mid-year review of the budget.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m., the next regular scheduled meeting will be held in the third-floor Assembly Room.

