City of Greenville Implements 8 P.M. Curfew for 18 and Younger

In Kentucky, the City of Greenville has implemented an 8:00 p.m. curfew for those 18-years-old and younger.

An executive order declaring the curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. as of Friday, April 3, was signed by Greenville Mayor Jan Yonts.

According to the executive order, the curfew is in support of the State of Emergency that was declared in Greenville on March 17 by Mayor Yonts.

Although the curfew restricts those 18 and younger from being in public between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., exceptions are made for those accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, in addition to those traveling to/from work.

According to the executive order, the newly implemented curfew will remain in effect until terminated by the issuance of another executive order, when the need for a curfew no longer exists, or until the State of Emergency is ended by Governor Beshear.

