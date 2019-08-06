City of Evansville Asking for Participation to 2020-2024 Consolidation Plan

The City of Evansville is asking for public input into its five year Consolidated Plan. The plan for the years 2020-2024 is to continue federal funding for programs, including Community Development Block Grant Program, HOME Investment Partnerships, and Emergency Solutions Grant Program.

The funding would come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The plan is designed to benefit low and moderate income populations in Evansville. The plan also affords the City an opportunity to strengthen its partnerships with other governmental and private sector entities.

Survey is available at the Department of Metropolitan Development at the Civic Center or online at www.evansville.in.gov/communitydevelopment

Comments

comments