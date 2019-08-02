City Employee Accused of Stealing Over $500 Worth of Items on Amazon

A city employee is accused of using the city’s credit card to buy items on Amazon.

Following an investigation launched by the Carmi Police Department, Keaton Bradshaw was arrested and charged with theft over $500 but less than $10,000.

CPD says they received information on June 16th that Bradshaw was making unauthorized purchases as the foreman of the City of Carmi Light Plant. They were brought to the attention of the city administrators by the city’s auditing firm.

The investigation found that Bradshaw purchased several items over the past six months that were made using the City of Carmi Amazon account with a City of Carmi credit card. Several items were allegedly sent to Bradshaw’s home and included sprayers, drills, a camera system, and table saw components among several other items.

According to police, Bradshaw had numerous City of Carmi items including a camera system that was installed on his home that had been bought using the Amazon account and credit card belonging to the City.

Bradshaw turned himself into the White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:04 p.m. Friday.

He later bonded out of jail on a $2,000 cash bond.

