City Council to Roll Out New Set of Regualtions on Electric Scooters

The increasing number of electric scooters in Evansville has prompted officials to implement a set of regulations for their operation.

Next Monday, the Evansville City Council will hold its first reading of regulations on e-scooters.

The ordinance includes defining what an e-scooter is, which reads a wheeled device with a floorboard and handlebars, designed to be stood upon when riding, that is powered by electricity.

The ordinance will also require the operator to obey traffic control signals, not to operate on interstates, highways, expressways, sidewalks, alleys, and only operate on public roadways.

In order for someone to deploy an e-scooter, the company must obtain a license from the city controller and have liability insurance.

