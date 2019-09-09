EvansvilleIndiana
City Council Leaders to Introduce Salary Hikes
Evansville city council leaders are meeting to introduce increased salaries for 2020 elected officials.
The salaries for mayor, city clerk, and city council members will be introduced Monday night.
Also, a second reading of the general fund transfer will be discussed, which impacts salaries for police and firefighters.
City council leaders are discussing a four percent increase in the total transfer which is $830,894.
Salaries include mayor: $100,534.26
City clerk: $67,193.74
All city council members: $20,953.22
The first reading is tonight, the committee discussion and the second reading is planned for September 23.