City Council Candidates Await Results in Primary

It was a time for City Council candidates both Democrat and Republican to wait for results, but election day came with some disappointment.

“I wish more folks would come out and vote in the primary,” says David Christmas, (R) City Council At-Large.

Some voting polls only seeing a few hundred people.

“It was a low voter turnout today and you know that’s very upsetting because we hope that people would come out and exercise their right to vote,” says Missy Mosby, (D) City Council 2nd Ward.

But even so, City Council candidates awaiting the results were feeling excited.

“We’re just waiting for those returns to come in. We’re keeping our fingers crossed. We know we worked really hard and were just hoping for the best results,” says (D) Jonathan Weaver, City Council At-Large.

The main contested races this election were City Council At-Large and City Council 2nd Ward.

Those in both parties say they are ready to tackle the issues they feel are needed in the city.

“Making sure the neighborhoods, the roads and streets and things are good,” says Mosby. “We have been addressing that. Also just making sure everything is safe.”

“Help the city navigate a lot of the challenges that are coming with the infrastructure, the cost, how do we keep cost down, how do we look for creative solutions because we have to work on our infrastructure and we have to keep things moving forward,” says Christmas.

All hoping for a win in Tuesdays final results.

