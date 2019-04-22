City Council Approves Funds for LST Visiting Center

During its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night, the Evansville City Council approved the transfer of $1.3 million dollars to be used to build the LST Visitors Center along the Evansville Riverfront.

It was the second reading on the transfer before the vote of 9-0 was approved.

The total budget for the LST relocation project sits at $3.6 million. Work has started on the mooring barge that will be used to dredge the area.

Once the river heads into a safe level, work will being on the dredging. More than half the money will be spent on the LST Visitors Center.

