City Commissioners Pass Fairness Ordinance

The Henderson Board of Commissioners passed the Fairness Ordinance, aimed at protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

Commissioner Patti Bugg and Mayor Steve Austin were against passing the ordinance.

“I’ve lived here all my life, 65 years now, and all of our churches would help anyone no matter what and would not discriminate against them,” says Patti Bugg. “I’m also a realtor and our realtor organization, in 30 years, I’ve never heard of anyone buying a house and being discriminated against. So I just didn’t really feel like it was necessary.”

Mayor Austin says he found the same to be true for both renting local apartments and landing a job.

“We’ve got 400 job openings right now and what people are looking for is somebody that will work,” says Mayor Austin.

Joseph Fleming says he personally has not experienced discrimination in employment or housing, but rather from community members.

“Coming from a small town, you kind of expect it,” says Joseph Fleming. “But as times have changed it doesn’t make it any easier.”

Fleming was actually living in Henderson 20 years ago when the same ordinance passed. This was a seemingly improbable victory for LGBTQ civil rights, which only lasted 18 months before the law was overturned. The repeal created an emotional rollercoaster for Fleming.

“It was just fascinating to think that a small community would support a community like ours,” says Fleming. “When it was repealed it was heartbreaking to think that anybody wouldn’t believe in inclusion.”

